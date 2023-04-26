APSU Men’s Golf finishes Eleventh at ASUN Championship

Mobile, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot a 292 in the final round of its first ASUN Conference Men’s Golf Championship, Wednesday, and finished the tournament in 11th place with a score of 850 on the Crossings Course at Magnolia Grove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

The Governors finished 14 under par on the par-72, 7,212-yard course, they were three shots behind tenth-place Queens and five shots behind ninth-place Florida Gulf Coast. Liberty won the tournament with a score of 811, beating North Florida by four shots and Jacksonville by 21 shots. Liberty’s Jonathan Yaun was the individual medalist after shooting an 18-under 198.

Reece Britt and Adam Van Raden led the APSU Govs in the final round with each shooting an even-par 72. Britt finished the tournament in 52nd place with a score of 271 while Van Raden finished his final collegiate tournament in 33rd place with a score of four-under 212.

Jakob Falk Schollert and Logan Spurrier each shot two-over 74s in the final round. Spurrier was the APSU Govs top finisher in the tournament, finishing tied for 14th place with a score of eight under 208. Falk Schollert finished the tournament with an aggregate score of one-under 215, which was good for 40th place.

Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Daniel Love shot a three-over 75 in the final round and finished tied for 58th place with a score of 220.

Spurrier finished the tournament tied for fourth in the field in par four scoring at seven-under-par; he also was tied for fourth in the tournament with 17 birdies. Love carded 41 pars during the ASUN Championship, which was tied for the second-most in the field.

