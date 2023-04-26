Austin Peay State University Department of Art+Design presents ART-A-PALOOZA, an end-of-year celebration and showcase

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Art + Design is inviting the public to celebrate the work of its students with the end-of-the-year ART-A-PALOOZA on April 26th from 5:00pm until 7:30pm in the APSU Art + Design building.

The night will feature several different exhibitions, an award ceremony and the opportunity to purchase artwork from students. This event is free and open to the public.

The 55th Annual Juried Student Exhibition and Awards Ceremony

This year’s Juried Student Exhibition features 43 works of art selected by guest juror Courtney Adair Johnson and chosen from 228 submissions, created by the following artists: Kaos Armstrong, Freddy Batts, Samuel Beals, Emelia Beck, Dalain Branham, Emily Chandler, Hayley Collins, Karley Davis, Amanda Ellis, Jordan Fulsom, Lily Goodowens, Vivian Havelka, Garlyn Jarrell, Jordyn Jones, Darria Little-Vaag’bay, Autumn Maczko, Mica Maloney, Brianna Martinez, Rebecca McWhorter, Riley Miller, Jordan Miller, Kennedy Nicols, Devyn Nickel, Radio Nidiffer, Raamiah Pattenaude, Angelica Rivera Abad, Sara Roach, Julianna Smith, Taylor Spainhoward and Za’Kira Thomas.

Design Showcase ’23: Just My Type

Design Showcase ’23: Just My Type features the senior capstone projects by graduating graphic design majors: Vincent Alde, Chad Boger, Kathryn Boyer, Anita Champion, Gene Duncan, Junior Fredrick, Allison Knackmuhs, Oscar Lainez, Autumn Maczko, Brianna Martinez, Chloe Parks, Scott Roth, Brittany Ruiz Boyzo and Taylor Spainhoward.

Acuff Chair Rick Griffith thank you and sendoff

The Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design will give an official farewell to this year’s Roy Acuff Chair of Excellence, Rick Griffith, who spent the semester teaching a special class that combined graphic design, letterpress and collage. The Roy Acuff Chair of excellence rotates yearly between Austin Peay State University’s four creative arts areas – Creative Writing, Music, Theatre & Dance and Art + Design – making it a unique experience that only happens once every four years for students.

Living Gallery Open Studio, Studio Art Senior Thesis Exhibition: Synthesis

The Living Gallery is a dedicated space for student creative research and will be open for guests to visit the studios of this semester’s cohort. This residency program accommodates 10 dedicated student studios, providing invaluable resources, time and space to work and exhibit their efforts.

Art Marketplace

The Art Marketplace will take place on the second floor of the APSU Art+Design Building where students will be selling their works to the public. Attendees are encouraged to support student artists, build their art collections and support the local economy by purchasing original works of art.

For more information on the exhibitions, visit www.apsu.edu or contact Michael Dickins, Austin Peay State University Gallery Director, at dickinsm@apsu.edu.