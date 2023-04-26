Austin Peay State University will provide parking options for F&M Bank Arena visitors

Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank Arena is expected to begin hosting major events in the next few months. Austin Peay State University (APSU) is preparing to support an increase in visitors and parking demands.

Austin Peay State University owns several parking lots near the Downtown Clarksville arena, and it will open up those spaces when arena events do not conflict with University events.

“We’re excited to support the F&M Bank Arena by designating some of our lots for its visitors to use,” Rasheda Smith, APSU director of Parking and Transportation, said. “Our priority remains providing parking for our students, faculty and staff, and if there is no conflict with University events, we’ll provide these spaces for the community.”

Patrons will have the ability to prepay and reserve parking at Austin Peay State University for major events. APSU will charge a parking fee based on the demand, the event, and the lot’s proximity to the arena.

The University will have parking personnel staffing parking lots on College Street during major events at the arena, and patrons can pay attendants using a card. However, APSU is not accepting cash to park. For smaller events or area parking on nights and weekends, patrons can use the ParkMobile app – which is also used by the City of Clarksville for downtown parking.

In the coming weeks, signs will go up to alert visitors which lots are available to pay for parking and which are strictly for University use. Austin Peay State University’s parking team will be hosting university-only and community-wide town halls online to share more information and answer questions.

The APSU employee only town hall is scheduled for April 27th at 2:00pm, and the community-wide town hall is scheduled for May 11th at 6:00pm. Registration information for these events, as well as other important parking information, can be found at https://www.apsu.edu/parking.