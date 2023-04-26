Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department announces the return of The Hub

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department reports that The Hub, which informs the public of the health and wellness resources available to them and makes those resources accessible, is coming soon.

The goal of this collaborative effort among existing service providers in the area is to promote wellness and improve health outcomes for all members of our community, especially those who may not have access to the necessary resources.

The first event of 2023 will take place from 4:30pm-6:30pm Thursday, April 27th at Burt Elementary School. Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department, the Master of Public Health Program at Austin Peay State University, and Burt Elementary School will co-host the event.

The organizations have teamed up to hold this event to combat food insecurity and promote wellness.

“The health and human performance students at APSU have done an amazing job of planning and securing resources for the April event,” said Penny Greene, Recreation Programmer for Clarksville Parks and Recreation. “Through this partnership and other community resources, we can make a real difference in the lives of those who may not have access to these resources on their own.”

The Hub will continue to host quarterly events throughout the year. More information can be found at ClarksvilleParksRec.com

