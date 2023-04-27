APSU’s 2023-24 Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Officers announced

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) announced its officers for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year Monday.

After leading SAAC during the 2022-23 academic year, APSU volleyball and beach volleyball’s Kelsey Mead remains as president for the second-straight year.

“I am honored to have the ability to serve as the SAAC President again,” said Mead. “I am excited for what is ahead this coming year in SAAC! I am also excited to continue a few projects that we started this year and continue doing some of our typical events. Overall, I think it will be a great year for SAAC!”

Mead – who also is the ASUN SAAC Social Media Coordinator– is joined by vice president Erica Scutt of the women’s golf team and the 11 other SAAC officers, as listed below.

SAAC participates in numerous service projects such as “Read Across America,” “Plant the Campus Red” and numerous can food, clothing and toy drives to support the community. In addition to these community projects, each year SAAC plans and executes events such as “SAAC Mental Health Week” and “Jock N’ Roll”, which brings together all APSU Athletics teams to participate in a student-athlete talent show.

The purpose of SAAC is to represent and enhance the student-athlete experience by protecting student-athlete well-being, fostering a positive image and inclusive environment for student-athletes and promoting student-athlete engagement at the Division I, ASUN Conference and local levels.

Founded in 1989, SAAC represents each of the NCAA’s 500,000-plus student athletes at the Division I, II and III level.

2023-24 APSU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Officers

President: Kelsey Mead (Volleyball/Beach Volleyball)

Vice President: Erica Scutt (Women’s Golf)

Director of Administration: Hogan Stoker (Men’s Tennis)

Director of Strategic Communications: Kendyl Weinzapfel (Softball)

Director of Campus Engagement: Emma Loiars (Volleyball)

ASUN Representative: Skylar Sheridan (Softball)

Community Outreach Chair: Kenny Odom (Football)

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Chairs: Maggie Keenan (Volleyball/Beach Volleyball), Sabrina Oostburg (Track and Field)

Mental Health and Wellness Chairs: Denver Parker (Football) Ayden Kujawa (Women’s Tennis)

Philanthropy Chair: Emma Dalton (Soccer)

Facility Relation Chair: Reece Britt (Men’s Golf)