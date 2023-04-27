Austin Peay State University Softball travels to Liberty this weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will take its first ever trip to the Commonwealth of Virginia, this weekend to face ASUN Conference preseason favorite Liberty for a three-game series.

The Governors (24-17, 11-7 ASUN) and Liberty (31-17, 13-5 ASUN) will open the weekend on Friday at 2:00pm CT, at Kamphuis Field at Liberty Softball Stadium with a single game, while conclude the series on Saturday at 11:00am with a scheduled doubleheader.

The APSU Govs currently sit in fourth place in the ASUN Conference standings, heading into the final two weekends of conference play, while Liberty is just one spot ahead of them, sitting in third place in the league standings.

Heading into the matchup, the APSU Govs are led offensively by Kylie Campbell (.320, 5 3B, 17 RBI) and Lexi Osowski-Anderson (.319, 5 HR, 21 RBI).

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel (17-8, 1.96 ERA, 177 K’s) has been the workhorse of the APSU Govs pitching staff, having already worked 160.1 innings this spring, while Samantha Miener (3-6, 1 save, 5.22 ERA, 21 K’s), Ashley Martin (3-1, 1 save, 4.12 ERA, 32 K’s) and Emberly Nichols (1-2, 4.07 ERA, 6 K’s) have also recorded wins for Austin Peay this spring.

The Flames enter the weekend with four .300+ hitter on their roster, led by KK Madrey (.321, 1 HR, 15 RBI), while Karlie Keeney (22-8, 1.99 ERA, 132 K’s) tops Liberty’s pitching staff.

Between the Lines

Lexi Osowski-Anderson needs to score one more run to become the program’s all-time leader (141).

Austin Peay State University is 1-0 all-time versus Liberty.

Lexi Osowski-Anderson needs one more extra-base hit to become just the second Governor to reach 90 extra-base hits in a career.

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University softball, go to LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsSB), or on Facebook. Live stats will be available during all home games at PeayStats.com.

In addition, all APSU home games will be broadcast on ESPN+ this season, visit the softball schedule at LetsGoPeay.com for a complete broadcast schedule.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team makes their final regular season road trip of the spring, Tuesday, as they travel to Evansville, Indiana, for a non-conference midweek game versus Southern Indiana.