Thursday, April 27, 2023
Austin Peay State University Track and Field to take part in Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge

Austin Peay State University Track and Field concludes regular season at Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's Track and FieldClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team wraps up its regular season at Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge, Friday-Saturday, at the Vanderbilt Outdoor Track Facility in Nashville.

The Governors make their fifth trip – and first of the outdoor season – to the Music City in this week’s event to compete against 21 teams from eight states.

Kenisha Phillips highlighted the APSU Govs’ last trip to Nashville with a second-place place finish ­­­in the 400-meter dash. Her 53.66-second time was the second-best 400-meter in the program’s indoor history and trailed only her own 53.50 time last season.


Austin Peay State University claimed 11 top 10 finishes at last week’s Indiana Invitational, including nine on the second day of the event.

The APSU Govs begin their stay at the Music City Challenge at noon with the javelin throw. The track events begin at 6:00pm that afternoon with the 3000-meter run.

Participating Teams (21)

Arkansas State, Alabama A&M, Austin Peay, Belmont, Ball State, Cumberland, Freed-Hardeman, Indiana Tech, IUPUI, Lindenwood, Lipscomb, Marshall, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Tennessee, Tennessee Tech, Trevecca, Alabama-Birmingham, UT Martin, Western Kentucky

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field team prepares for the 2023 ASUN Championship Outdoor Track and Field Championship, May 11th-13th, at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida

