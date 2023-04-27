Hopkinsville Community College to hold Spring Commencement Ceremonies on May 5th

Hopkinsville, KY – The Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) spring commencement will take place across two ceremonies on Friday, May 5th at noon and 3:00pm.

The first ceremony, held at noon, will be for students earning a technical associate of applied science degree (AAS), diploma or certificate. Participating students should arrive by 11:30am.

The 3:00pm ceremony will be for students earning associate of arts (AA) or associate of science (AS) degrees. Participating students should arrive by 2:30pm. Both events will be held on the College’s Hopkinsville Campus in the Auditorium Building, Thomas L. Riley Lecture Hall.

Each ceremony will be streamed on HCC’s Facebook page. Videos will be available to view on replay.

According to HCC Registrar Tiffanie Witt, 345 students have applied for 699 credentials – 202 two-year degrees, 21 diplomas and 404 certificates. Presiding at the ceremony will be HCC President Dr. Alissa Young, who will also present graduation credentials to the class of spring 2023. Various academic award winners will be recognized along with the announcement of HCC’s Spirit Cup winner.

HCC’s Nurse Pinning Ceremony will also take place on Friday, May 5th at 9:00am in the Auditorium Building, Thomas L. Riley Lecture Hall with 22 candidates for graduation set to participate.

Tickets are required for entry to the noon and 3:00pm ceremonies and can be obtain through a graduating student.

About Hopkinsville Community College



For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers. For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.