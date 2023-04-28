Austin Peay State University Softball falls at Liberty, 6-3

Lynchburg, VA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Morgan Zuege tied a career best with three hits versus Liberty, Friday at Kamphius Field at Liberty Softball Stadium, but it wasn’t enough, as the Governors dropped their ASUN Conference series opener to the Flames, 6-3.

Austin Peay State University (24-18, 11-8 ASUN) saw Liberty (32-17, 14-5 ASUN) score four times in the bottom of the first inning, as starter Jordan Benefiel (17-9) struggled to find the home plate umpires strike zone.

The score would remain that way until the top of the third, when the APSU Govs scored twice to cut the lead in half with two runs.

Mea Clark and Emily Harkleroad opened the inning with back-to-back walks, followed by an RBI single up the middle by Megan Hodum, scoring pinch runner Jaya Herring, while the second run came in an out later when the Flames committed the first of their three errors in the game on a ground ball off the bat of Lexi Osowski-Anderson, allowing Hodum to score to make it 4-2.

After Liberty scored a run in the bottom of the third to push its lead back out to three runs, 5-2, Austin Peay State University would cut the lead back to two with a run in the top of the fifth, with Harkleroad reaching on an error and score two batters later on a single by Zuege.

Unfortunately, that would be as close as the Governors would get, as the Flames closed out the game scoring a run in the bottom of the sixth for the 6-3 final.

Inside the Boxscore

Morgan Zuege tied her career single game high with three hits.

Megan Hodum recorded a career single-game high four putouts in center field.

Gabi Apiag recorded a career single-game high five putouts as shortstop.

Lexi Osowski-Anderson’s hit streak ended at nine games.

