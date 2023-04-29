APSU Softball drops Doubleheader to Liberty

Lynchburg, VA – Lexi Osowski-Anderson added yet another record to her impressive resume for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team, Saturday at Kamphius Field at Liberty Softball Stadium, versus Liberty, as she became the program’s all-time leader in runs scored, but it wasn’t enough as the Governors fell to the Flames twice by 11-7 and 11-2 finals.

With her sixth home run of the season in the top of the first inning of Game 1, Osowski-Anderson crossed the plate for the 141st time in her career, passing former teammate Kacy Acree for the program record.

Game 1

Liberty 11, Austin Peay 7

Austin Peay State University (24-20, 11-10 ASUN) jumped on Liberty early with Osowski-Anderson hammering a pitch over the fence in left for her team leading sixth home run of the season, also scoring Megan Hodum, to give APSU a quick 2-0 lead.

Liberty (34-17, 16-5 ASUN) took advantage of a missed popup that was lost in the sun to open the door for a four-run inning by the Flames to take the lead, 4-2.

The score would remain that way until the top of the third, when Gabi Apiag hooked a ball just inside the foul pole in left field for her second home run of the season, making it 5-4, by driving in Hodum and Osowski-Anderson, who had reached on singles before her blast.

But the APSU Govs just couldn’t keep Liberty’s bat silent, as the Flames scored two runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth to retake the lead, 10-5.

Austin Peay State University tried to rally, scoring twice in the sixth to make it 10-7, with Osowski-Anderson driving in her fourth and fifth runs of the game with a single.



But that would be as close as the APSU Govs would get, as the Flames tacked one final run in the bottom of the inning for the 11-7 final.

Game 2

Liberty 11, Austin Peay 2

Austin Peay State University would never lead in the contest, with Liberty jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on three hits.

APSU would cut the deficit in half with a run in the top of the second, with Macee Roberts driving in Kylie Campbell with a single, making it 2-1.

The Flames would extend its lead to 7-1, aided by back-to-back home runs in the third, while scoring twice more in the fourth.

The APSU Govs would score one final run in the top of the fifth on an RBI single by Campbell, scoring Morgan Zuege, to make it 7-2, but Liberty scored four runs in the bottom of the inning to end the game, 11-2.

Inside the Boxscore

Lexi Osowski-Anderson passed Kacy Acree (2016-19) for most runs scored in program history with her 141st run scored, in Game 1.

Lexi Osowski-Anderson tied her career single-game high with five RBIs in Game 1.

Megan Hodum tied her career single-game high with three runs scored in Game 1.

Lexi Osowski-Anderson became the second player in program history to record at least 90 extra-base hits in a career, joining Danielle Liermann (2016-19), who finished with 95 extra-base hits.

Emily Harkleroad moved into eighth-place all-time in program history with her 31st stolen base, coming in Game 2.

