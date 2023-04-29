Austin Peay State University Baseball comes up short against Florida Gulf Coast, 12-7

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team saw its late rally fall short in a 12-7 ASUN Conference loss to league-leading Florida Gulf Coast, Saturday, on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay State University (22-22, 12-8 ASUN) scored six of the game’s final seven runs. The Govs sent nine batters to the plate in the sixth, chasing FGCU starter Justin Henschel after he loaded the bases and issued a walk to center fielder John Bay for the inning’s first run.

APSU Govs catcher Trevor Conley and first baseman Conner Gore each earned a walk against the next FGCU pitcher, narrowing the deficit to 11-4.

The APSU Govs added a run in the seventh, with left fielder Clayton Gray walking to start the inning and scoring on a double play. In the ninth, Austin Peay State University closed the scoring with designated hitter Lyle Miller Green’s two-run home run.

Florida Gulf Coast (32-11, 15-5 ASUN) used a trio of three-run home runs to build its 11-1 lead in five innings. Second baseman Edrick Felix hit a three-run home run in the first inning after a hit batsman and a walk to start the game.

Catcher Mac Moise hit a three-run shot in the second after a single, and a hit batsman started the inning. Left fielder Stephen Wilmer supplied the third three-run homer in the fifth, again after a walk and a single opened the frame.

Austin Peay State University starting pitcher Lyle Miller-Green (1-5) allowed six runs on three hits in 1.1 innings. At the plate, he went 3-for-5 with a double, home run, and two RBI. Ambien Voitik was 2-for-3 with a walk, home run, and two RBI.

Henschel (5-1) allowed four runs on six hits while striking out nine batters in his 5.2 innings. Wilmer went 2-for-5 with three RBI to lead the Eagles’ nine-hit attack.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team and Florida Gulf Coast close their three-game series with a Sunday game at noon on Maynard Field at Hand Park.