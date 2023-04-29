Austin Peay State University wins inaugural Central Tennessee Intercollegiate Ethics Bowl

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) History & Philosophy Department held its inaugural Central Tennessee Intercollegiate Ethics Bowl (CTCEB) on April 22nd, 2023 at APSU. The competition was between students from Austin Peay State University and Volunteer State Community College’s Gallatin campus.

Both teams discussed the ethics of topics ranging from predictive policing and wild animal suffering to ghosting and social media surveillance. The event concluded with 763 points for Austin Peay State University and 741 points for Vol State, making the APSU Govs the winners of the first annual competition.

Austin Peay State University’s team was coached by Dr. Jordy Rocheleau, professor of philosophy, and included: junior agriculture major Carrie Hudson; senior political science major Kimberly Klein; senior philosophy and religion major Joshua McLeod; sophomore management major Trey Troyani; and junior philosophy and religion major Agatha Wallace.

“We appreciate the Vol State team making the trip and putting up a good fight,” Rocheleau said. “There was a spirit of great civility and collaboration among the teams. I’m proud of our team’s dedication and insight this semester and for working on the extra-curricular ethical analysis.”

Plans are in the works to grow the contest by incorporating more schools from throughout the Middle Tennessee region in Fall 2023. The teams will be looking to recruit new student participants, find ways to spread the fun, build on their experience, and continue their winning ways.

For more information on the Central Tennessee Intercollegiate Ethics Bowl (CTCEB), contact Rocheleau by phone at 931.221.7925 or by email at rocheleauj@apsu.edu.