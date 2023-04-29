Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce May 2023 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) will meet on Wednesday, May 3rd at 12 noon, at Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce, 25 Jefferson Street – Terrace Level, featuring Cornerstone Information Systems – Cyber Security. Lunch will be provided.

CYP is a platform for young professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to economic development and high quality of life in our community.

For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

Business After Hours will be held on Thursday, May 18th from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Altra Federal Credit Union, 1600 Madison Street. Don’t miss Clarksville’s premier networking event, offered at no cost to Chamber members – make new business connections and enjoy great food and fun!

For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

Chairman Mark Kelly and the Board of Directors cordially invite you to the 118th Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner & Gala on Tuesday, May 23rd at 5:30pm at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. The Gala serves as an opportunity to celebrate the achievements from the previous year. The cost to attend is $75.00 per person. Table sponsorships are also available for $750.00. Dress attire for the event is cocktail casual.

To register for the Gala or for more information contact Melinda Shepard at melinda@clarksville.tn.us.

The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce office will be closed Monday, May 29th in observance of Memorial Day.