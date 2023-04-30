APSU Track and Field completes Music City Challenge with some Top 10 Finishes

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field wrapped up its final day at Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge with seven top 10 finishes, Saturday, at the Vanderbilt Outdoor Track and Field Facility.
Myra Erikson posted APSU’s best finish on the field with her seventh-place 3.40 meter pole vault.
Sabrina Oostburg and Emma Tucker participated in both the javelin and shot put. Oostburg finished 18th and 19th in the shot put and javelin, respectively, while Tucker earned a 21st and 22nd-place finish in the events.
After finishing fifth in the 100-meter hurdles’ preliminary round, Camaryn McClelland’s 14.58-second time was best for eighth in the final round. Amani Sharif and Amaria Bankhead finished 14th and 15th in the 100 meter hurdle’s prelims.
Isis Banks finished eighth in the 100-meter dash’s prelims and finals, while Nyla Blackmon highlighted a quarter of APSU performances in the 400-meter dash with her ninth-place, 55.69 time. Kyra Wilder finished two spots behind Blackmon, while Ashleigh Stephen and Sydney Hartoin earned 22nd and 27th-place finishes, respectively.
Day Two Results
Javelin
- Sabrina Oostburg (40.71, 19th)
- Emma Tucker (33.35, 22nd)
Pole Vault
- Myra Erikson (3.40, 7th)
Shot Put
- Sabrina Oostburg (12.01, 18th)
- Emma Tucker (11.61, 21st)
100 Meter Hurdles (First Round)
- Camaryn McClelland (14.43, 5th)
- Amani Sharif (14.93, 14th)
- Amaria Bankhead (14.96, 15th)
100 Meter Hurdles (Finals)
- Camaryn McClelland (14.58, 8th)
100 Meter (First Round)
- Isis Banks (11.90, 8th)
100 Meter (Finals)
- Isis Banks (11.94, 8th)
400 Meter
- Nyla Blackmon (55.69, 9th)
- Kyra Wilder (56.19, 11th)
- Ashleigh Stephen (58.31, 22nd)
- Sydney Hartoin (59.09, 27th)
400 Meter Hurdles
- Kennedi Johnson (1:05.16, 9th)
- Amani Sharif (1:12.95, 18th)
Day One Results
Javelin
- Sabrina Oostburg (30.87, 9th)
Discus
- Sabrina Oostburg (35.21, 14th)
- Emma Tucker (25.72, 17th)
Long Jump
- Amani Sharif (5.64, 6th)
200 Meter
- Isis Banks (24.91, 13th)
- Kyra Wilder (24.96, 15th)
3000 Meter
- Ashley Doyle (10:27.85, 14th)
1500 Meter
- Lauren Lewis (4:46.90, 16th)
Next Up For APSU Track and Field
The Austin Peay State University track and field team prepares for the 2023 ASUN Championship Outdoor Track and Field Championship, May 11th-13rd, at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida