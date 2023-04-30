Austin Peay State University will hold Three Spring Commencement Ceremonies on May 5th

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host three commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 5th at 9:00am, 1:00pm, and 4:00pm at the Dunn Center to honor its Spring 2023 graduates.

This semester’s graduating class includes an estimated 1,350 students, and approximately 800 have signed up to participate in one of the three commencement ceremonies based on their field of study:

9:00am – Undergraduate students from the College of Arts and Letters and the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences

– Undergraduate students from the College of Arts and Letters and the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences 1:00pm – Undergraduate students from the College of Business; the Eriksson College of Education; the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics; the Associate of Science in Liberal Arts program; and the Bachelor of Science in General Studies program

– Undergraduate students from the College of Business; the Eriksson College of Education; the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics; the Associate of Science in Liberal Arts program; and the Bachelor of Science in General Studies program 4:00pm – Graduate students from all five academic colleges

Tickets for each ceremony are available through Eventbrite and can be accessed through the commencement section of Austin Peay State University’s website. Graduates may reserve up to eight tickets for guests, and the remaining tickets will be available for the public starting Monday, May 1st.

If a guest requires ADA-compliant or wheelchair-accessible seating, or for general ticketing questions, graduates may contact the Office of the Registrar at graduation@apsu.edu or 931.221.7150.

For those unable to attend, Austin Peay State University will offer free live webcasts of each ceremony through APSU-TV Clarksville’s YouTube channel. Commencement is also aired live on CDE Lightband Channel 9, Spectrum Cable Channel 192 or AT&T Channel 99, and can be heard on WAPX-FM 91.9.

Any updates about the ceremony will be emailed to participating graduates, posted on Austin Peay State University’s social media accounts, and added to the University’s website at www.apsu.edu/commencement/index.php.