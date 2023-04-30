Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for April 30th-May 4th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Sunny skies are in the weather forecast this week for Clarksville-Montgomery County. It is currently 61 degrees outside under mostly clear skies. There is a West wind of 10 to 15 mph that is gusting at times up to 25 mph.

For tonight, it will remain mostly clear with a low of 43 degrees. The wind continues out of the West at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts as high as 30 mph are possible.

It will be sunny with a high of 63 degrees on Monday. The wind will be out of the West at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Skies remain mostly clear Monday night with a low of around 43 degrees. The wind will be 10 to 15 mph out of the West with gusts up to 25 mph.

There will be an increase in cloud cover on Tuesday. The high will be about 63 degrees with a West Northwest wind of 10 to 20 mph. The wind could gust at times up to 30 mph. It will be mostly clear Tuesday night with a West Northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph. The low will be 42 degrees.

On Wednesday, it will be sunny with a high near 65 degrees. There will be a Northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph gusting at times up to 20 mph. Clear skies are in the Clarksville weather forecast for Wednesday night. There will be a Northwest win of 5 to 10 mph changing to coming out of the Southwest around midnight. The low will be 41 degrees.

There is a chance of sprinkles after 1:00pm on Thursday. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent. It will be mostly sunny with a high reaching 70 degrees. The wind calms down to 5 mph out of the Southwest.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a low near 52 degrees. There is a 30 percent chance of rain after 1:00am. Winds will be out of the East Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.