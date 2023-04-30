Montgomery County Unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent in March

Unemployment Data Shows 94 Counties Experienced Decreased Jobless Numbers in March

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) released new data that showed unemployment rates improved in nearly every county across Tennessee in March 2023.

Ninety-four of Tennessee’s 95 counties experienced a decrease in unemployment during March. Only one county saw an uptick in its jobless number and that was Meigs County, where the rate increased by 0.7 of a percentage point to 5.6%.

Unemployment is less than 5% in 91 counties across Tennessee, while it is 5% or greater, but less than 10%, in the remaining four counties.

Montgomery County’s unemployment rate for March was 3.5 percent. That is down 0.5 percent from February’s 4.0 percent.

Moore County and Williamson County reported the lowest unemployment for the month, with both having a rate of 2.3%. That number is 0.2 of a percentage point lower for Moore County and 0.3 of a percentage point lower for Williamson County when compared to the previous month.

Cheatham County and Rutherford County had the next lowest rate at 2.4%. The rates for both counties dropped by 0.3 of a percentage point between February and March.

Meigs County’s rate of 5.6% was the highest in the state for the month.

Bledsoe County had the second-highest jobless number at 5.3%, which was a 0.6 of a percentage point drop from its February rate of 5.9%.

Statewide, seasonally adjusted unemployment dropped slightly in March. After five consecutive months at 3.5%, the rate dipped 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.4%.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted rate for March also decreased by 0.1 of a percentage point from 3.6% to 3.5%.

A complete analysis of the March 2023 Tennessee county unemployment data is available here.

While unemployment is down across the state, thousands of Tennesseans continue to look for new or better jobs. TNWorkReady.com has a listing of resources available to help you find a new career or advance in your current job situation.