Tennessee Senator Kerry Roberts announces $4.5 million in water infrastructure grants for District 23

Nashville, TN – State Senator Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield) today announced District 23 will receive four grants totaling $4.5 million for water infrastructure projects. The grants are being awarded to the cities of Greenbrier, McEwen, and Waverly as well as the town of Vanleer.

The grants are among 102 grants totaling $232,709,981 awarded by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) to improve water infrastructure. Since August, TDEC has awarded and announced $634,404,544 in grant funds through American Rescue Plan (ARP) programming.

“I am pleased to announce four communities in my district are receiving grants for critical water infrastructure projects,” said Roberts. “These projects will bring upgrades to wastewater systems as well as drinking water infrastructure, supporting residences and businesses alike. I am very appreciative of TDEC as well as our local officials for securing the funding for these much-needed projects.”

The grants are as follows:

City of Greenbrier – $1,144,207

The City of Greenbrier will use ARP funds to address critical needs and significant non-compliance issues in the wastewater system. Projects include the rehabilitation of failing sewer lines and service connections through pipe bursting, point repairs, and manhole rehabilitation and replacement. Greenbrier’s wastewater project will reduce excessive inflow and infiltration in the system.

City of McEwen – $1,273,527

The City of McEwen will use ARP funds to address critical needs, including developing an Asset Management Plan. McEwen will address excessive inflow and infiltration through the rehabilitation of their sewer system including manhole repair and pipelines rehabilitation and replacement.

City of Waverly – $1,487,920

The City of Waverly will leverage ARP and SRF funds to address critical needs in their drinking water system and develop an Asset Management Plan. Waverly will replace an existing failing water tank with a new 400,000-gallon multi-column elevated steel storage tank which will raise the overflow elevation and provide additional pressure to the system.

Town of Vanleer – $599,993

The Town of Vanleer will use ARP funding to address critical drinking water needs, including the development of an Asset Management Plan and assessing the current state of infrastructure. Additional projects will focus on a work order and preventative maintenance program as well as overall equipment modernization.