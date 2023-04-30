TWRA reports Two Vessels collide on Percy Priest Lake resulting in Fatality

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Nashville Office of Emergency Management (OEM), and Nashville Fire responded to a report of a boating accident shortly after 9:30am Saturday, April 29th, 2023.

Upon arrival, TWRA officers learned that a boat with three occupants had collided with a solo kayaker near the Hamilton Creek boat ramp and the paddler of that kayak was missing.

Through interviews with witnesses and the cooperation of the driver of the boat, officers were able to identify an area of water to begin the search for the missing kayaker.

TWRA deployed their Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) in an area of interest and was able to locate the body of the female kayaker in 54 feet of water. Divers with the Nashville Office of Emergency Management made a recovery shortly after 3:00pm.

The kayaker is being identified only as a Middle Tennessee resident pending next-of-kin notifications and this incident remains under investigation.