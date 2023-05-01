63.6 F
Clarksville
Monday, May 1, 2023
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Softball hits the road to take on Southern...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Softball hits the road to take on Southern Indiana

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Softball takes final regular season road trip to face Southern Indiana. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Softball takes final regular season road trip to face Southern Indiana. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will closeout the road part of its 2023 regular-season schedule on Tuesday at 3:00pm as they travel to Evansville, Indiana, and USI Softball Field to face the University of Southern Indiana in a non-conference single game.

The contest is a rescheduled game that was originally scheduled for March 22nd, but was postponed due to weather.

The Austin Peay State University (24-20) enter the contest having dropped its last six games, including a three-game ASUN Conference series at Liberty this past weekend, while Southern Indiana (18-20) has not played since April 23rd, when they took two-of-three Ohio Valley Conference contests from Tennessee State, in Nashville, Tennessee.


Heading into their final road trip, the APSU Govs are led offensively by Lexi Osowski-Anderson (.323, 6 HR, 26 RBI) and Kylie Campbell (.311, 5 3B, 18 RBI).

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel (17-10, 2.31 ERA, 181 K’s) has been the workhorse of the APSU Govs pitching staff, having already worked 169.1 innings this spring, while Samantha Miener (3-7, 1 save, 5.64 ERA, 22 K’s), Ashley Martin (3-1, 1 save, 4.82 ERA, 35 K’s) and Emberly Nichols (1-2, 5.18 ERA, 7 K’s) have also recorded wins for Austin Peay this spring.

The Screaming Eagles are led offensively by Allie Goodin (.415, 5 HR, 34 RBI) and Mackenzie Bedrick (.310, 0 HR, 9 RBI), while Josie Newman (14-9, 2.30 ERA, 134 K’s) tops USI’s pitching staff.

Between the Lines 

This is the first time since the 2009 season where the Govs will close out their regular season road schedule with a non-conference contest (Evansville).


Southern Indiana is the only school from the Govs former conference, Ohio Valley, they will play this season.

The APSU Govs lead the all-time series versus Southern Indiana, 15-13, but the two programs haven’t played each other since April 10th, 1993, in Clarksville.

This is Southern Indiana’s first season as a NCAA Division I program.

The APSU Govs Morgan Zuege enters the game versus Southern Indiana with a five-game hit streak.

Govs senior outfielder Kendyl Weinzapfel and USI senior pitcher/first baseman Allie Goodin were former high school teammates at Mater Dei, in Evansville, Indiana.

Tickets

For information, or to buy tickets for other home softball games this season, go online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or call the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).  


APSU Govs Online 

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University softball, go to LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsSB), or on Facebook. Live stats will be available during all home games at PeayStats.com.

In addition, all APSU home games will be broadcast on ESPN+ this season, visit the softball schedule at LetsGoPeay.com for a complete broadcast schedule.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team closes out their 2023 regular season at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field this Friday and Saturday as they host Jacksonville State for a three-game ASUN Conference series.

This weekend will also be Senior Weekend for the Govs, as APSU honors its five seniors (Lexi Osowski-Anderson, Maddie Boykin, Emily Harkleroad, Morgan McMahon, Riley Suits), in their final home games.

Previous articleClarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council receives 2023 Mac Conway Award
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online