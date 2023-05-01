Clarksville City Councilwoman for Ward 2 Deanna McLaughlin to hold Town Hall Meeting Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville City Councilwoman for Ward 2 Deanna McLaughlin will hold her next town hall meeting on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023 scheduled for 5:30pm at the District One Clarksville Police Precinct located at 211 Cunningham Lane.

We will review and discuss the items that are scheduled to be before the city council for a vote at the May 4th, 2023 Voting Session.

I will also update attendees on Ward 2 issues that I have been working on with city and county departments.

If you are unable to attend, please feel free to email your feedback and concerns to Deanna.McLaughlin@CityofClarksville.com