Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council receives 2023 Mac Conway Award

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Montgomery Economic Development Council (EDC) has been recognized as a top economic development organization by Site Selection magazine for 2022.

The EDC was recognized with the 2023 Mac Conway Award for Excellence in Economic Development, named in honor of Site Selection founding publisher H. McKinley “Mac” Conway. The designation is given to the top 20 local and regional U.S. economic development groups.

The award is based on total projects, total investment and total jobs associated with those corporate facility projects from the calendar year 2022, evaluated on a cumulative and per-capita basis. Site Selection Magazine shared – the Mac Conway Award recognizes the efforts of those who worked tirelessly to bring projects large and small to their communities.

They succeeded in differentiating their cities and towns from others that may have landed capital investment projects, especially in a challenging economic climate.

“The EDC team has worked incredibly hard this year not only to bring high-quality jobs to the region – but set our sights on going beyond and bringing high-quality amenities for our community, like the Industrial Childcare Center. This project is a true game-changer and differentiating factor for Clarksville-Montgomery County. Community leadership and the EDC are investing in the socioeconomic needs of residents and employers to ensure a thriving future,” said Shea Hopkins, VP of Industrial Development, EDC.

“The Clarksville Montgomery County EDC is proud to receive the Mac Conway Award from the most prominent site selection resource for those looking to land a project, Site Selection Magazine. The EDC team is dedicated to ensuring quality jobs with quality salaries land in Clarksville and providing the resources for our residents to build a career,” said Buck Dellinger, EDC CEO.