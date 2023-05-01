49.1 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Clarksville Police Department reports Two Vehicle Crash on Warfield Boulevard at Rossview Road

Southbound Lanes Warfield Boulevard Currently Shutdown

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Warfield Boulevard and Rossview Road.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:22pm and Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) is working to extricate one of the passengers at this time.

The southbound lanes of Warfield Boulevard are currently shut down and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.


The status of the injuries of the individuals involved is unknown at this time and FACT investigators are en route to the scene.

There is no other information available for release at this time.

