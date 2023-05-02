Downtown @ Sundown kicks off season May 5th featuring Matt Stell, Dalton Dover

Clarksville, TN – This Friday, May 5th, 2023, Downtown @ Sundown is returning for the sixth year with Matt Stell and special guest Dalton Dover beginning at 7:00 pm! Matt Stell is an American country music singer, guitarist, and songwriter.

His song ‘Prayed for You’ and ‘Everywhere But On’ landed him in the top 10 of Billboard’s Country Airplay charts in 2019 and 2020.

Special guest and opener, Dalton Dover appeared on season 16 of ‘The Voice’ and most recently had his Grand Ole Opry Debut in December of 2022. Dover’s top songs include ‘Baby I Am’ ‘You Got a Small Town’ and ‘Giving Up On That.’

Local food trucks will also be set up before and during the shows. Burgasm, Heather’s Homemade Ice Cream, Kadi’s Tacos and More, and Johnny & June’s Italian Ice are all expected to be on site. Beer and other beverages will be for sale, with all proceeds benefiting, United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region, Clarksville Ajax Turner 50+ Center.

Main Street will be blocked off between Second Street and Third Street at 4:30pm to make room for the food trucks. Downtown @ Sundown Concerts are free and open to the public and take place on the first and third Fridays of each month through October. Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping, or outside alcohol will not be allowed on site.

Downtown @ Sundown is the title sponsored by TriStar Beverage and F&M Bank and sponsored in part by Waste Connections of Clarksville.

The Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street in Clarksville, TN.

To stay up to date with events happening at the Downtown Commons, visit our Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page.