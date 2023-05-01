VA PACT Act Fair for Veterans was held at William O. Beach Civic Hall

Montgomery County, TN – On Thursday, April 27, the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, in partnership with Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization (MCVSO) and the Montgomery County Veterans Coalition, hosted a VA PACT Act Fair at William O. Beach Civic Hall to enlighten military Veterans on services and benefits related to toxic exposures. The word spread like wildfire, and the facility was full of Veterans who reside in Montgomery County and surrounding areas.

The PACT Act is a new law passed in August 2022 to expand VA health care and benefits for military Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

Veterans who attended the Fair could learn about VA services and programs, enroll in VA health care, file claims, complete toxic exposure screenings, and hear directly from leadership who serve VA. The goal was to reach as many local Veterans as possible to spread awareness about the benefits available to them.

“The Clarksville area, from a Veteran’s perspective, is growing exponentially. Talking with Fort Campbell Garrison Commander Colonel Jordan confirms that 33% of veterans who separate from service at Fort Campbell stay in Montgomery County and surrounding areas,” stated Daniel Dücker, Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Executive Director.

According to VA.gov, the PACT Act may be the largest health care and benefits expansion in VA history, adding 20 new presumptive conditions related to burn pits and toxic exposures.

Dücker added, “Tennessee Valley was approved for three new buildings equating to a 240,000 square foot outpatient clinic in Clarksville which is a big deal. Services for mental health, dental, primary care, specialty physicians, and surgeons are part of the expansion. In addition, with the PACT Act, our functions allow us to focus on women’s health. Women Veterans are a fast-growing population in Clarksville. These changes will help eliminate the drive to Nashville.”

“Our duty is to help veterans process claims associated with the PACT Act. The top five conditions granted through the act are hypertension, rhinitis, inflammation of the nasal cavity, asthma, and an assortment of cancers. We want to help you get paid,” said Charles L. Moore Jr., the Veterans Benefits Administration Executive Director.

“We have 10 service officers in our office, which is the largest in the state of Tennessee. I attribute that to Montgomery County leadership over the last 79 years. They see the value our Veterans bring to the community,” said Andrew Kester, MCVSO Director.

MCVSO looks forward to future events with the VA office to help educate and bring awareness to Veterans in Montgomery and surrounding counties. Kester stated he hopes to fill the F&M Bank Arena next year and asked the Veterans in attendance to help spread the word about the PACT Act.

For additional information and resources on the PACT Act, visit www.va.gov/pact