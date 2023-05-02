APSU Softball blanks Southern Indiana, 8-0

Evansville, IN – The Austin Peay State University softball team got a four-hit, complete-game shutout from Samantha Miener versus Southern Indiana, Tuesday afternoon at the USI Softball Field, as the Governors softball team closed out the road part of its 2023 regular-season schedule with an 8-0 victory.

Austin Peay State University (25-20) jumped out early on the Southern Indiana (18-21) with Megan Hodum opening the game with a single followed by Morgan Zuege drawing a base on balls.

That brought up APSU’s all-time hits leader Lexi Osowski-Anderson, who crushed the first pitch she saw out over the left-center field fence, and off the top of the outdoor hitting cage, for a three-run homer.

That would be all the runs that Miener (4-7) would need as she held Southern Indiana to just four hits, and striking out one, while retiring nine straight hitters at one point.

The APSU Govs would add to their lead in the top of the second, with Emily Harkleroad reaching on a two-out single, followed by Hodum’s second hit of the day, which was compounded by a throwing error by the Screaming Eagles first baseman allowing Harkle road to come all the way around to score, making it 4-0.

It would still be a 4-0 advantage for the APSU Govs as they headed into the top of the fifth, where they put the game away by scoring four more runs, all coming after two outs.

With two outs, and Zuege on third, pinch hitter Skylar Sheridan walked, followed by a double in the gap in left-center by Gabi Apiag that scored both runners to make it 6-0.

Macee Roberts then followed with a double of her own, scoring Apiag, which was then followed by an RBI single from Kendyl Weinzapfel to score Roberts for the 8-0 final margin.

Inside the Boxscore

The win guarantees Austin Peay State University will finish at .500-or-better for a record-breaking fifth straight – non-COVID shortened season.

The shutout by Samantha Miener was the second of her career.

Gabi Apiag’s double was her 10th of the season.

The shutout was the APSU Govs’ 12th overall on the season, the third-most in a single season by a Govs pitching staff in program history.

Austin Peay State University improves to 21-0 this season when they outhit their opponent.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team closes out their 2023 regular season at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field this Friday and Saturday, as they host Jacksonville State for a three-game ASUN Conference series.

This weekend will also be Senior Weekend for the Govs, as Austin Peay State University honors five seniors (Lexi Osowski-Anderson, Maddie Boykin, Emily Harkleroad, Morgan McMahon, Riley Suits), in their final career home games.