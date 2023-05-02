Christina Riedel appointed Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Director by Library Board

Montgomery County, TN – With support from Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden, the Library Board of Trustees has appointed Christina Riedel as the new director of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library.

Riedel brings a wealth of experience with a 22-year career in library systems. Most recently, she served as interim director since the retirement of former Library Director Martha Hendricks in June 2022 and as Assistant Director since 2016, when she was recruited for the position.

“From the day I met Christina, I knew our library was in good hands under her leadership. Her enthusiasm about our library, future branch in north Clarksville, and the community is contagious. I believe she will work to make our library system the best it can be,” said Mayor Golden.

“Christina has proven her commitment to the board, the library team, and the community. We appreciate her extraordinary service as the interim director and look forward to great things ahead for our library system. We went through the process of posting and interviewing for the position and came to the unanimous conclusion that Christina was the best fit,” stated Board of Trustees Chairman Dottie Mann.

Before working for Montgomery County, Riedel served as the Branch Supervisor for the Downtown Public Library Branch in Cedar Rapids, IA, after several promotions from 2007 to 2016. From 2000 to 2007, she served as a library associate at Ottumwa, IA Public Library. She also has experience in radio and advertising. Riedel earned a Bachelor of Arts from Buena Vista University in Ottumwa, IA, in 2004.

In 2009 Riedel was awarded Librarian of the Year from Library Journal with Team Cedar Rapids for her work after a devastating flood damaged their library and the community. The CRPL management team was recognized for their work and determination to provide uninterrupted service to their community.

“I appreciate the opportunity and am honored to serve Clarksville, Montgomery County residents and the talented, hard-working team of professionals at our public library. Montgomery County became home to me and my daughter in 2016, and I cannot imagine serving any other community! My team and I have a lot of work ahead, but we are up for the challenge,” stated Riedel.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Board of Trustees oversees the operations of the public library, and has the responsibility to select and hire the Library Director. Funding for the library and staff is primarily paid for through Montgomery County Government.

For information about the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, visit mcgtn.net or call 931-648-8826.