City of Clarksville to begin construction of new Downtown Parking Garage

Clarksville, TN – In the second week of May, the City of Clarksville will launch site preparation for the construction of the downtown Parking Garage which is both planned and funded by the City.

The new City Parking Garage site is at First Street and Commerce Street adjacent to the existing Cumberland Parking Garage.

Along with the beginning of this key project that will be an anchor of downtown redevelopment, some existing parking areas in the path of this construction work will need to be closed.

These areas include the lots behind and next to the Roxy Regional Theatre and along First Street and Commerce Street.

These parking lots will be closed effective May 8th, 2023. Spring Alley at the site will remain open until a date to be determined in July when it will close for underground utility work, site excavation, and safety during construction activities.

With the opening of F&M Bank Arena, plus a planned Performing Arts Center at the site of the Roxy which is another City project in the works, and the continuing overall downtown growth trend, the need for additional parking in downtown is being addressed by the City.

This new Parking Garage will offer 587 parking spaces.

The new garage will connect to and through the existing Cumberland Parking Garage at the Second Street and Commerce Street levels.

There will additionally be a pedestrian bridge that will extend from the Second Street level of the garage to Franklin Street.

That pedestrian bridge will connect next to 110 Franklin Street, immediately adjacent to the future Performing Arts Center site.

Among key features, the City’s new Parking Garage will include infrastructure for Electric Vehicle charging.

This Parking Garage project is expected to be completed in late summer 2024. After the May 8th closure of existing parking, the site will be fenced off around May 15th, and demolitions and site work are to begin around the end of May.

The contractor is to be TRC Construction Services of Brentwood, Tennessee.