Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Peachers Mill Road water outage, road closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve replacement work on Thursday, May 4th, at 8:00pm at the intersection of Peachers Mill Road and Dale Terrace and will turn off water service to the area and close a section of Peachers Mill Road to allow for the work.

A water outage and low water pressure will affect Peachers Mill Road between Carter Road and Randell Drive and the following streets and roads.

Peachers Mill Road (Randell Drive to Broadmore Drive)

Hillsboro Road (Peachers Mill Road to Binks Drive)

Taft Drive

Marie Drive

Lexington Drive (Marie Drive to the end of Lexington Drive)

Christy Court

Dale Terrace

Dale Terrace Court

Benton Court

Ridgeline Drive

Peachers Mill Hollow Apartments, 825-827 Peachers Mill Road

The Villages at Peachers Mill Road, 820 Peachers Mill Road

Peachers Mill Road will be closed from Taft Drive to Hillsboro Road and Dale Terrace will be closed from Dalewood Drive to Sue Drive. Traffic will be detoured to Hillsboro Road, Dalewood Drive, and Taft Drive. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment and follow detour signs.

The water valve work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the road reopened by approximately 5:00am on Friday, May 5th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com