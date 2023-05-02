50.1 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
News

Clarksville Police Department responds to Single Vehicle Injury Crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Cunningham Lane

Power Lines Down / Roadway Shutdown

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police working a vehicle crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard.
Clarksville Police working a vehicle crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a single-vehicle injury crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) at Cunningham Lane that occurred at approximately 5:00pm.

A vehicle crashed into a utility pole at the intersection and knocked the power lines down. There is one southbound lane open and the northbound lanes are being diverted onto Cunningham Lane until crews can repair the pole and fix the lines.


The status of the individual involved is unknown at this time. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.

There is no other information available at this time.

