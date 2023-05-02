Nashville Sounds cruises to 11-5 win over St. Paul

St. Paul, MN – The Nashville Sounds (15-12) took control with a four-run third inning and never looked back on their way to an 11-5 triumph over the St. Paul Saints on Tuesday at CHS Field.

Trailing by a run entering the third, the Sounds tagged five hits in the frame to take command. After a couple of singles by Andruw Monasterio and Monte Harrison, Cam Devanney smashed an RBI knock to tie the game. Jon Singleton and Keston Hiura followed with back-to-back RBI doubles that put Nashville up 4-1.

Nashville piled on a few more runs thanks to two errors on one play by Saints first baseman Alex Kirilloff in the fifth. Then in the sixth, Hiura crushed a pitch down the middle over the left-center field wall, his 10th home run on the season.

The boys busted things open the eighth inning after a few more Saints errors allowed for more runs. Blake Perkins got an RBI single in his return to Nashville that scored Patrick Dorrian. Devanney one-upped Perkins’ single with a three-run blast to right, bringing the Sounds run total to double digits at 11.

Starter Caleb Boushley (2-1) picked up his second win in as many starts with another stellar 5.0 inning outing. In the windy conditions at the bandbox of CHS Field, Boushley tied a season-high with five strikeouts while holding St. Paul to three runs (all earned) on four hits.

There were several new faces to appear out of the bullpen this afternoon for the Sounds. Ryan Middendorf pitched the seventh inning in his Triple-A debut, allowing a run on one hit with two strikeouts. Rehabbing Brewers reliever Gus Varland worked the eighth inning, walking a couple but not giving up a run.

Devanney, Hiura and Harrison contributed multi-hit efforts with Devanney leading the team with four RBI. Both of Hiura’s hits were for multiple bases.

Nashville Sounds’ Thomas Pannone (0-0, 0.00) will make his first start of the season in tomorrow night’s contest. He’ll face St. Paul starter Jordan Balazovic (0-0, 2.35). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:37pm from CHS Field.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro extended his on-base streak to 21 games with a couple of walks. He’s batting .291 (23-for-79) with five runs, six doubles, 11 RBI and 10 walks during the streak.

Jon Singleton doubled and walked to bring his on-base streak to 21 games. He’s batting .246 (17-for-69) with seven runs, two doubles and 10 RBI during the streak.

Caleb Boushley is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA (10.0 IP/3 ER) and 0.70 WHIP over his last two starts.

Keston Hiura is one of five players to reach the 10-home run mark in Triple-A this season. He has hit safely in nine-straight games and is batting .516 (16-for-31) with four doubles, three homers, and 13 RBI during the streak.

The Saints became the first Sounds opponent to make five errors in a game since the Norfolk Tides did so at Harbor Park on August 4 last season.

