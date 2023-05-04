51.4 F
APSU’s Wind Ensemble to hold free concert at Downtown Commons on May 4th

News Staff
Austin Peay State University's Wind Ensemble. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University’ (APSU) Music Department is bringing live music to the Downtown Commons at 215 Legion Street with a free public concert on Thursday, May 4th, 2023 at 7:30pm.. 

Montgomery County Parks and Recreation is partnering with Austin Peay State University’s Wind Ensemble to bring the pre-commencement concert to Downtown Clarksville, where attendees can enjoy arrangements of popular music from movies including “West Side Story,” “Harry Potter” and “Star Wars.” 


“Aside from great entertainment, this concert will provide a unique performance experience for our students,” said Dr. Gregory Wolynec, APSU professor of music. “With spring commencement on May 5th, we will provide a lovely event for graduates, their families, and anyone that would like to support the university’s student musicians with an evening of great music.” 

Those attending the concert are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy the music under the stars.

For more information on the event, contact Wolynec at 931.221.7642 or wolynecg@apsu.edu. 

