Austin Peay State University has Eight Teams set program-record APRs in NCAA’s latest APR Report

Indianapolis, IN – Eight of Austin Peay State University’s (APSU) 15 intercollegiate athletic teams posted a program-record multi-year Academic Progress Rate in the NCAA’s 2023 APR Report, released Tuesday.

The NCAA released the completed four-year APR rates for each of Austin Peay State University’s 15 teams – with indoor and outdoor track and field combined as one entry.

Five APSU teams: softball, beach volleyball, women’s cross country, women’s golf, and women’s tennis, each posted a perfect 1000 APR mark.

In addition, the Governors football, women’s soccer, and women’s track and field teams posted their best APR since the NCAA began track of the APR in 2004-05.

“Once again, the NCAA APR Report shows that Austin Peay’s student-athletes continue to excel in all phases of the ‘Total Gov Concept,'” said Austin Peay Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “I want to congratulate our student-athletes on their continued efforts and success in the classroom. I also want to thank our coaches and the Student-Athlete Support Services staff for their hard work to ensure our student-athletes have access to all the tools they need to be successful.”

Every Division I sports team calculates its APR each academic year using a simple and consistent formula. Each term, scholarship student-athletes can earn one point for remaining eligible and one point for staying in school or graduating.

Nationally, some teams experienced a slight decrease in scores, but the national four-year Academic Progress Rate held steady at 984. Baseball remained at 977, football fell by two points to 962, and men’s basketball (967) and women’s basketball (982) decreased by one point from last year’s reported APR scores. These decreases were due to drops in eligibility rates in 2021-22 rather than lower retention rates.

Rates average each school’s performance for the last four years. National aggregates are based on all teams with usable data at the time of analysis. APRs for each team, lists of teams receiving public recognition, and those receiving sanctions are available online through the NCAA’s searchable database.