News

Clarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juvenile Brianna Kemp

By News Staff
Brianna Kemp

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Brianna Kemp, (white female).

She was last seen on April 28th around 5:30pm at her residence on Canterbury Road wearing a black hoodie with a big rose on the front, black pants, and black Airforce Ones.

Brianna Kemp

Brianna is 5’2” tall, weighs approximately 138 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. See attached photos.


Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact CPD Detective Brisson at 931.648.0656, ext. 5718.

