Clarksville Police Department requests public help identity Identity Theft Suspect

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Theft / Identity Theft case that occurred on April 19th at the Sango Walmart located at 2315 Madison Street.

At approximately 11:30am, a 79-year-old white male was shopping at Walmart and as he was leaving the store, he was approached by a man who had been standing behind him in line.

The man told the victim he had dropped a $20 dollar bill and when he opened his wallet, the suspect made a gesture and was able to steal the victim’s debit card. The card was used a short time later to purchase gift cards totaling $2000 dollars.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Alquzqeeni at 931.648.0656, ext. 5366.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.