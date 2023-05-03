F&M Bank promotes 18 Individuals to Leadership Positions

Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank announced the promotions of 18 individuals to new leadership positions within the company, following board approval in April 2023.

“These individuals have demonstrated a strong commitment to their respective positions and have proven to be great leaders. Their dedication to exceptional customer experiences, community involvement and the stability and growth of our bank is commended,” said Sammy Stuard, President of F&M Bank.

Five bank officers were promoted to Senior Vice Presidents, including Albert Cartner, Charlie Koon, Stacy Vincent, Jamie Webb, and Suzanne Woods.

Cartner joined F&M Bank in 2021 and serves as SVP, Commercial Lender in Springfield.

Koon joined F&M Bank in 2017 and serves as SVP, Director of Corporate & Military Development in Clarksville.

Vincent joined F&M Bank in 2015 and serves as SVP, Commercial Lender in Murfreesboro.

Webb joined F&M Bank in 2020 and serves as SVP, Commercial Lender in Clarksville.

Woods joined F&M Bank in 2009 and serves as SVP, Branch Manager/Lender in Cookeville.

Seven bank officers were named Vice Presidents, including Daniel Earls, Sallie Eley, Robert Fowler, Matt Hogan, Jamie McAdaragh, Trey Vincent and Tracy Woodside.

Earls joined F&M Bank in 2018 and serves as VP, Manager/Mortgage Loan Originator in Brentwood.

Eley joined F&M Bank in 2007 and serves as VP, Commercial Lender in Clarksville.

Fowler joined F&M Bank in 2020 and serves as VP, Lender in Greenbrier.

Hogan joined F&M Bank in 2018 and serves as VP, Credit Risk Officer in Clarksville.

McAdaragh joined F&M Bank in 2015 and serves as VP, Branch Manager/Lender in Clarksville.

Vincent joined F&M Bank in 2014 and serves as VP, Security Officer in Clarksville.

Woodside joined F&M Bank in 2016 and serves as VP, Mortgage Loan Originator in Hendersonville.

Employees promoted to bank officers and Assistant Vice Presidents are Heather Anderson, Wendy Henson Elliott, Jessica Fussell, Rebecca Miller, Grady Payne and Luke Tyler.

Anderson joined F&M Bank in 2021 and serves as AVP, Branch Manager/Lender in Hendersonville.

Henson Elliott joined F&M Bank in 2021 and serves as AVP, Branch Manager/Lender in White House.

Fussell joined F&M Bank in 2017 and serves as AVP, Senior Accountant, in Clarksville.

Miller joined F&M Bank in 2017 and serves as AVP, Commercial Central Loan Processing Manager in Clarksville.

Payne joined F&M Bank in 2020 and serves as AVP, Branch Manager/Lender in Murfreesboro.

Tyler joined F&M Bank in 2017 and serves as AVP, Branch Manager/Personal Banker in Clarksville.

For officer contact information, visit www.myfmbank.com/Meet-Our-Team.

