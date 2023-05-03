66.1 F
F&M Bank promotes 18 Individuals to Leadership Positions

By News Staff
F&M Bank in Downtown Clarksville

F&M BankClarksville, TN – F&M Bank announced the promotions of 19 individuals to new leadership positions within the company, following board approval in April 2023.

“These individuals have demonstrated a strong commitment to their respective positions and have proven to be great leaders. Their dedication to exceptional customer experiences, community involvement and the stability and growth of our bank is commended,” said Sammy Stuard, President of F&M Bank.

Five bank officers were promoted to Senior Vice Presidents, including Albert Cartner, Charlie Koon, Stacy Vincent, Jamie Webb, and Suzanne Woods.

F&M Bank Albert Cartner

Cartner joined F&M Bank in 2021 and serves as SVP, Commercial Lender in Springfield.


F&M Bank Charlie Koon

Koon joined F&M Bank in 2017 and serves as SVP, Director of Corporate & Military Development in Clarksville.

F&M Bank Stacy Vincent

Vincent joined F&M Bank in 2015 and serves as SVP, Commercial Lender in Murfreesboro.


F&M Bank Jamie Webb

Webb joined F&M Bank in 2020 and serves as SVP, Commercial Lender in Clarksville.

F&M Bank Suzanne Woods

Woods joined F&M Bank in 2009 and serves as SVP, Branch Manager/Lender in Cookeville.

Seven bank officers were named Vice Presidents, including Daniel Earls, Sallie Eley, Robert Fowler, Matt Hogan, Jamie McAdaragh, Trey Vincent and Tracy Woodside.


F&M Bank Daniel Earls

Earls joined F&M Bank in 2018 and serves as VP, Manager/Mortgage Loan Originator in Brentwood.

F&M Bank Sallie Eley

Eley joined F&M Bank in 2007 and serves as VP, Commercial Lender in Clarksville.

F&M Bank Robert Fowler

Fowler joined F&M Bank in 2020 and serves as VP, Lender in Greenbrier.

F&M Bank Matt Hogan

Hogan joined F&M Bank in 2018 and serves as VP, Credit Risk Officer in Clarksville.


F&M Bank Jamie McAdaragh

McAdaragh joined F&M Bank in 2015 and serves as VP, Branch Manager/Lender in Clarksville.

F&M Bank Trey Vincent

Vincent joined F&M Bank in 2014 and serves as VP, Security Officer in Clarksville.


F&M Bank Tracy Woodside

Woodside joined F&M Bank in 2016 and serves as VP, Mortgage Loan Originator in Hendersonville.

Employees promoted to bank officers and Assistant Vice Presidents are Heather Anderson, Wendy Henson Elliott, Jessica Fussell, Rebecca Miller, Grady Payne, Luke Tyler, and Julie Ashworth.

F&M Bank Heather Anderson

Anderson joined F&M Bank in 2021 and serves as AVP, Branch Manager/Lender in Hendersonville.

F&M Bank Wendy Henson Elliott

Henson Elliott joined F&M Bank in 2021 and serves as AVP, Branch Manager/Lender in White House.

F&M Bank Jessica Fussell

Fussell joined F&M Bank in 2017 and serves as AVP, Senior Accountant, in Clarksville.


F&M Bank Rebecca Miller

Miller joined F&M Bank in 2017 and serves as AVP, Commercial Central Loan Processing Manager in Clarksville.

F&M Bank Grady Payne

Payne joined F&M Bank in 2020 and serves as AVP, Branch Manager/Lender in Murfreesboro.


F&M Bank Luke Tyler

Tyler joined F&M Bank in 2017 and serves as AVP, Branch Manager/Personal Banker in Clarksville.

F&M Bank – Julie Ashworth

Julie Ashworth joined F&M Bank in 2019 and serves as AVP, Branch Manager/Lender in White Bluff.

For officer contact information, visit www.myfmbank.com/Meet-Our-Team.            

About F&M Bank

F&M Bank, headquartered in Clarksville, Tennessee has assets exceeding $1.6 billion.   Full-service banking offices including mortgage loan services are also located throughout middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.

For contact information and office locations, visit www.myfmbank.com

