Austin Peay State University’s 7th annual Govs Give campaign breaks all-time gift record

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) broke the all-time gift record for Govs Give, the University’s annual online giving campaign, by receiving 837 gifts during Govs Give 2023.

The theme for Govs Give 2023 was “Tell the Story” – which celebrated the inspiring stories students, faculty, staff, and community members have to share about their experiences at Austin Peay.

“Govs Give 2023 illustrated the strength of our Austin Peay family and our ability to tell the Austin Peay story through all of our individual experiences,” Austin Peay State University President Mike Licari said. “We’re grateful to every person who gave during the campaign and to all those who shared their Austin Peay State University stories with us. The funding raised during Govs Give will assist in creating new success stories for current and future Governors.”

From 10:00am April 18th to 7:27pm April 19th, Austin Peay State University alumni and friends visited govsgive.com to support the University areas of their choice. The time period of 1 day, 9 hours, and 27 minutes honors APSU’s founding year, 1927.

Participants raised a combined $239,174 during this year’s campaign. There were 106 first-time donors, and the average amount of all the gifts made during the campaign was approximately $285.

“We are thrilled that the Govs Give campaign has set a unique new record in its seventh year – that of the most gifts given by our faculty, staff, fans, friends, and even students,” APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement, and Philanthropy Kris Phillips (’91, ’21) said. “No gift is too big or too small to make an impact, and this year, the support of our campus community has perfectly demonstrated that fact. We appreciate their commitment to higher education.”

This year, many faculty and staff members stepped up during Govs Give as part of their participation in the SHAPE Faculty and Staff Giving Campaign. The SHAPE Campaign celebrates how faculty and staff use their talents and gifts to shape Austin Peay. A total of 253 faculty and staff members contributed $14,112.49 during Govs Give 2023.

“Over the last few years, we have proudly watched this campaign grow and change to meet the greatest needs of our students,” Austin Peay State University Assistant Director of Annual Giving Sam Mynhier (’15) said. “We are grateful to everyone who helped us meet our goal of increasing our number of donors and gifts this year, and we have big plans to reach new heights during Govs Give 2024.”

Funds collected during Govs Give will benefit the Austin Peay State University colleges’ Funds of Excellence, athletics, Student Affairs, and student success initiatives.

To learn more about APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or give@apsu.edu.