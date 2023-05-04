Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for May 4th-8th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Rain, Rain, and more rain is in the Clarksville weather forecast this weekend. Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with a low of 52 degrees.

There is an 80 percent chance of rain with thunderstorms on Friday after 4:00pm. The high will be about 66 degrees. Rain amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.

Rain and possible thunderstorms continue Friday night. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent. The low will be around 55 degrees. There will be a 10 mph East Southeast wind that could gust as high as 20 mph.

Come Saturday, there is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be mostly cloudy with a high of 77 degrees. The wind will be out of the south at 10 mph.

The chance of rain and thunderstorms is 30 percent Saturday night mainly before 1:00am. The low will be 64 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the South Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

On Sunday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00pm. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent. There will be a South Southwest wind of around 10 mph under partly sunny skies with the high climbing to 85 degrees.

It will be mostly cloudy Sunday night with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 64 degrees. The wind will be 10 mph out of the South.

On Monday, rain and thunderstorms continue in the morning then mainly showers with possible thunderstorms in the afternoon at 1:00pm. There is a 70 percent chance of rain. It will be partly sunny with a 10 mph South wind. The high will be around 82 degrees.

Monday night will see rain and thunderstorms with a 40 percent chance of precipitation. The low will be 63 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. The wind will be 10 mph out of the Southwest.