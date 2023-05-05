APSU has Fifty-five Governors have degrees conferred at Spring 2023 Commencement

Clarksville, TN – Fifty-five Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes and athletics staff members participated in the 2023 Spring Commencement ceremonies, Friday, in the Winfield Dunn Center.
The following APSU student-athletes, athletics alumni, and departmental employees were Master’s degree candidates for May 2023 Commencement:
- Jacob Hite, Athletics
- Aaron Odom, Football
- Jay Fox, Men’s Golf
- Karli Graham, Volleyball/Beach Volleyball
- Mariah Adams, Women’s Basketball
- Yamia Johnson, Women’s Basketball
- Ajah Wayne, Women’s Basketball
- Marli Niederhauser, Soccer
The following student-athletes, athletics alumni and departmental employees were bachelor’s degree candidates for May 2023 Commencement:
- Matt Aribal, Baseball
- Jacob Curtis, Baseball
- Nick James, Baseball
- Jacob Kush, Baseball
- Garrett Martin, Baseball
- Dan Merrill, Baseball
- Paul Rector, Baseball
- Jackie Robinson, Baseball
- Zach Wyatt, Baseball
- Jalen Armstrong, Football
- James Burns, Football
- Nick Carozza, Football
- Cameron Goodson, Football
- Demetries Ford, Football
- Sheldon Layman, Football
- Nick Lewis, Football
- Ryan Melton, Football
- Matt Rigney, Football
- Bryce Robinson, Football
- Darryl Rogan, Football
- Codey Bates, Men’s Basketball
- Carlos Paez, Men’s Basketball
- Morgan Robinson, Men’s Golf
- Thiago Nogueira, Men’s Tennis
- Jana Leder, Women’s Tennis
- Tori Case, Soccer
- Jisela Dall, Soccer
- Chloé Dion, Soccer
- Anna McPhie, Soccer
- Karley Roberts, Soccer
- Maddie Boykin, Softball
- Morgan McMahon, Softball
- Kendyl Weinzapfel, Softball
- Marlayna Bullington, Volleyball / Beach Volleyball
- Erin Eisenhart, Volleyball / Beach Volleyball
- Tegan Seyring, Volleyball / Beach Volleyball
- Tiya Douglas, Women’s Basketball
- Liz Gibbs, Women’s Basketball
- Jada Roberson, Women’s Basketball
- Gabby Zapata Smalls, Women’s Basketball
- Payton Elkins, Women’s Golf
- Kady Foshaug, Women’s Golf
- Jack Fitzgerald, Men’s Cross Country
- Kenisha Phillips, Track and Field
- Karlijn Schouten, Track and Field
- Ryan Patrick Abraham, Cheer
- Allie Johnson, Cheer
- Olivia Lawson, Cheer
These APSU athletes weren’t just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…
- 12 ASUN Conference Football Champions
- One Ohio Valley Conference Football Champion
- Four ASUN Conference Track and Field Championships
- 13 Ohio Valley Conference Track and Field Championships
- 200 and 400 and 4×400-Meter program-record holder in Austin Peay track and field indoor and outdoor history
- Two Associated Press FCS All-America selections
- Eight Ohio Valley Conference Beach Volleyball Championships
- 24 total Ohio Valley Conference Championships
- Seven Ohio Valley Conference Player and Athletes of the Year
- Three Ohio Valley Conference Freshmen of the Year
- Four All-ASUN Conference Selections
- 24 Conference weekly honors
- All-time free throw percentage leader in men’s basketball history
- Second all-time combined winning percentage leader in women’s tennis history
- Eight NCAA postseason tournament appearances
- Two Ohio Valley Conference All-Newcomer Team selections
- The sixth-most shutouts by a goalkeeper in the soccer program’s history
- 101 Dean’s List selections
- 54 Athletic Director’s Honor Roll selections
- 33 Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll selections
- Eight Ohio Valley Conference Medal of Honor recipients
- Four Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athlete awards
- Two College Sports Communicators All-District Selections
- Three Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars
And so much more that made Austin Peay State University a unique, wonderful place. Thank you for your contributions to the program and the university. We wish you well in the future and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!