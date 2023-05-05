APSU has Fifty-five Governors have degrees conferred at Spring 2023 Commencement

Clarksville, TN – Fifty-five Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes and athletics staff members participated in the 2023 Spring Commencement ceremonies, Friday, in the Winfield Dunn Center.

The following APSU student-athletes, athletics alumni, and departmental employees were Master’s degree candidates for May 2023 Commencement:

The following student-athletes, athletics alumni and departmental employees were bachelor’s degree candidates for May 2023 Commencement:

These APSU athletes weren’t just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…

12 ASUN Conference Football Champions

One Ohio Valley Conference Football Champion

Four ASUN Conference Track and Field Championships

13 Ohio Valley Conference Track and Field Championships

200 and 400 and 4×400-Meter program-record holder in Austin Peay track and field indoor and outdoor history

Two Associated Press FCS All-America selections

Eight Ohio Valley Conference Beach Volleyball Championships

24 total Ohio Valley Conference Championships

Seven Ohio Valley Conference Player and Athletes of the Year

Three Ohio Valley Conference Freshmen of the Year

Four All-ASUN Conference Selections

24 Conference weekly honors

All-time free throw percentage leader in men’s basketball history

Second all-time combined winning percentage leader in women’s tennis history

Eight NCAA postseason tournament appearances

Two Ohio Valley Conference All-Newcomer Team selections

The sixth-most shutouts by a goalkeeper in the soccer program’s history

101 Dean’s List selections

54 Athletic Director’s Honor Roll selections

33 Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll selections

Eight Ohio Valley Conference Medal of Honor recipients

Four Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athlete awards

Two College Sports Communicators All-District Selections

Three Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars

And so much more that made Austin Peay State University a unique, wonderful place. Thank you for your contributions to the program and the university. We wish you well in the future and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!