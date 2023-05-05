59.6 F
APSU has Fifty-five Governors have degrees conferred at Spring 2023 Commencement

News Staff
Fifty-five Austin Peay State University Governors receive degrees during Spring 2023 Commencement. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Fifty-five Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes and athletics staff members participated in the 2023 Spring Commencement ceremonies, Friday, in the Winfield Dunn Center.

The following APSU student-athletes, athletics alumni, and departmental employees were Master’s degree candidates for May 2023 Commencement:


The following student-athletes, athletics alumni and departmental employees were bachelor’s degree candidates for May 2023 Commencement:




These APSU athletes weren’t just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…

  • 12 ASUN Conference Football Champions
  • One Ohio Valley Conference Football Champion
  • Four ASUN Conference Track and Field Championships
  • 13 Ohio Valley Conference Track and Field Championships
  • 200 and 400 and 4×400-Meter program-record holder in Austin Peay track and field indoor and outdoor history
  • Two Associated Press FCS All-America selections
  • Eight Ohio Valley Conference Beach Volleyball Championships
  • 24 total Ohio Valley Conference Championships

  • Seven Ohio Valley Conference Player and Athletes of the Year
  • Three Ohio Valley Conference Freshmen of the Year
  • Four All-ASUN Conference Selections
  • 24 Conference weekly honors
  • All-time free throw percentage leader in men’s basketball history
  • Second all-time combined winning percentage leader in women’s tennis history
  • Eight NCAA postseason tournament appearances
  • Two Ohio Valley Conference All-Newcomer Team selections
  • The sixth-most shutouts by a goalkeeper in the soccer program’s history
  • 101 Dean’s List selections
  • 54 Athletic Director’s Honor Roll selections
  • 33 Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll selections
  • Eight Ohio Valley Conference Medal of Honor recipients
  • Four Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athlete awards
  • Two College Sports Communicators All-District Selections
  • Three Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars

And so much more that made Austin Peay State University a unique, wonderful place. Thank you for your contributions to the program and the university. We wish you well in the future and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!

