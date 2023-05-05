Austin Peay State University Baseball falls at Central Arkansas, 4-2

Conway, AR – Right fielder John Bay and second baseman Jaden Brown each provided a leadoff home run as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team dropped a 4-2 ASUN Conference decision to Central Arkansas Friday afternoon at Bear Stadium.

Central Arkansas (20-24, 11-11 ASUN) broke out to a 4-0 lead in the game’s first four innings. Third baseman Mason King hit a solo home run with one out in the first to open the scoring.

Two innings later, first baseman A.J. Medolia added to the lead with his two-out, two-run single. The Bears tacked on their final run in the fourth after designated hitter Connor Flagg earned a leadoff walk. The Bears utilized a sacrifice bunt and a wild pitch to get Flagg to third base. Shortstop Reid Bowman provided the sacrifice fly that put UCA up 4-0.

Austin Peay State University (22-24, 12-10 ASUN) broke onto the scoreboard in the fifth inning when Bay led off with a home run to left center field. The APSU Govs loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth but could not drive in a run and still trailed 4-1. Brown homered down the left field line to start the seventh inning, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

The APSU Govs would bring the tying run to the plate later in the seventh as well as in the eighth and ninth innings but could not get the key hit they were seeking. Austin Peay State University ended the day 2-for-9 with runners on base and was 0-for-2 with a runner in scoring position.

Central Arkansas starter Jesse Barker (7-2) retired the first 10 batters he faced, with seven strikeouts, to open the game. He would go 7.2 innings in the win, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out 10. Reliever Mason Griffin picked up his season’s second save with three strikeouts in 1.1 innings of work.

Austin Peay State University starter Jacob Kush (5-3) allowed four runs on six hits in his six-plus innings of work, striking out six.

Bay and Brown’s 1-for-4, one RBI performances led the APSU Gov’s seven-hit outing.

Mendolia was 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Bowman went 2-for-2 with a walk to pace the Bears’ seven-hit day.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team and Central Arkansas continue the three-game ASUN series with a Saturday 6:00pm game at Bear Stadium.