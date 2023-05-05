Austin Peay State University Eriksson College of Education recognizes Students

Clarksville, TN – Students and their family members joined with Eriksson College of Education faculty, staff, and community partners for the Spring 2023 Awards and Recognition Ceremony, on May 1st, at the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Morgan University Center.

“We are here to celebrate your accomplishments and the collective accomplishments of the college,” said Dr. Prentice Chandler, Eriksson College of Education dean.

“You’re all part of the same story, the same mission, the same goal; and that goal is quality education for everybody. We are proud of the work that you’ve done, and we look forward to the great things that you do moving forward,” Chandler stated.

The following undergraduate and graduate students were recognized for their achievements throughout the 2022-23 academic year.

edTPA Scholars: Alexander Copenhaver-Pounds, Hannah Bryan, Joshua Bryzik, Jillian Estes and Catherine Gunther

Alexander Copenhaver-Pounds, Hannah Bryan, Joshua Bryzik, Jillian Estes and Catherine Gunther Rural Education Scholars: Paige Tooley and Madison Wyatt

Paige Tooley and Madison Wyatt Outstanding Achievement Award in Elementary Education: Mckenzie Johnson and Nachalie Castillo-Sanchez

Mckenzie Johnson and Nachalie Castillo-Sanchez A.Ed. Outstanding Capstone Project: Ariel Dezellem

Ariel Dezellem Outstanding Field Study Award: William Gray and Vanessa Paladino

William Gray and Vanessa Paladino Outstanding Dissertation Award: Terri Easter, Zachary Inman and Allison Michael

Terri Easter, Zachary Inman and Allison Michael CJH Research Award: Allison Michael

Allison Michael Fred Bunger Memorial Award: Robert Lanham

These awards are designed to acknowledge education students who go above and beyond in the classroom or research efforts. Teacher candidates, 37 of whom graduate this week, were also recognized during the ceremony with graduation cords.

“The true measure of a College of Education is found in the quality of the teachers and leaders it produces,” Chandler said. “The stronger our students and alumni are, the stronger our college is. By the look of the people that are honored this afternoon, our college is very, very strong.”

The ceremony included recognition for the inaugural Student of the Month recipients. Student of the Month recipients included: Tamber Broussard, Tiffany Brock, Megan Schneck, Liz Dalton, Ellis Fields, AnnMarie Thomas, Savanna Miles, Michael Treadwell, Mikayla Filkins, Donna Le Ho, and Ashley Cade.