Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts to hold Spring Performances

Clarksville, TN – The Community School of the Arts at Austin Peay State University (APSU) is excited to announce its upcoming spring productions, which will showcase the community’s talented youth through free public musical and theatrical performances.

May 8th: Clarksville Children’s Chorus Performance

Join us on May 8th at 7:30pm in the George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall for an unforgettable evening of music with the 2022-23 Clarksville Children’s Chorus, directed by Dr. Michael Chandler, Austin Peay State University professor of music.

The event will also feature the Rossview High School Advance Choir, directed by Kristina Waugh.

2023-2024 Children’s Chorus Auditions

The Clarksville Children’s Chorus is a great way to learn about music, develop vocal skills and make new friends. Auditions for the 2023-24 school year will take place at Austin Peay State University’s Art + Design Building on Friday, May 12th from 4:30pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday, May 13th from 10:00am-3:00pm. Each audition will take approximately four to five minutes.

The auditions are open to fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students who attend a public, private or homeschool program in the Clarksville, Fort Campbell or Hopkinsville area. Students must be enrolled in a qualifying program for the 2023-24 school year.

Audition material and instructions can be found on the choir’s website or by contacting Chandler at chandlermd@apsu.edu with any questions.

May 9th: Clarksville Youth Orchestra Performance

The Clarksville Youth Orchestra will perform on May 9th at 7:00pm in Austin Peay State University’s George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall. The orchestra will showcase its musical abilities through various pieces, ranging from classical to contemporary music.

The youth orchestra is comprised of dedicated and passionate young musicians ages 12-18. Auditions for the 2023-2024 orchestra will take place in August.

For more information, email c-yo@apsu.edu.

May 12th & 13th: Clarksville Youth Theatre

The Clarksville Youth Theatre is excited to announce their first-ever performance at the Margaret Fort Trahern Lab Theatre on May 12th-13th at 7:00pm. The theatre will be presenting “The Outsiders,” a timeless classic that has captured the hearts of audiences for generations.

The community is invited to attend and experience the talents of these young actors. The Clarksville Youth Theatre is a group made up of young actors ages 10-17 that provides a safe and creative outlet for youth to explore the world of theatre.

Under the direction of Clarksville Youth Theatre Artistic Director Alyssa Amos, the cast will bring to life the beloved characters from “The Outsiders” in a heartwarming and engaging performance.

Register for CSA Classes and Summer Arts Camp

The Community School of the Arts at Austin Peay State University is offering a four-week June session with classes in theatre and creative writing. The session still has a few spots available, and classes will run from June 5th-29th. To register, visit the Community School of the Arts website at www.apsu.edu/csa/classes.php.

In addition to the June session, spots are still available for the July Summer Arts Camps. The Summer Arts Camps offer a fun and creative learning experience for students of all ages. Campers will have the opportunity to explore a variety of art forms, including music, art, dance and theatre. Camps are being offered in three different weeks: July 10th-14th, July 17th-21st, and July 24th-28th.

To register for the Summer Arts Camps, visit the Community School of the Arts website at www.apsu.edu/csa. Don’t miss this opportunity to nurture your child’s creativity and passion for the arts. Register now for the June session and secure your spot for the Summer Arts Camps.

For more information on the upcoming performances and to learn more about the Community School of the Arts at Austin Peay State University, visit www.apsu.edu/csa. If you have any questions, email csa@apsu.edu.