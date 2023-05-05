Clarksville Police Department requests public help locating Runaway Juvenile Keondre Velasquez

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 13-year-old Keondre Velasquez, (Hispanic/black male). He was last seen on May 4th at around 9:30am at his residence on Lutz Lane.

Keondre is 5’2” tall, weighs approximately 175 pounds, and has short black hair and brown eyes. Keondre was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Lucas at 931.648.0656, ext. 5270.