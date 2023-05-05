59.6 F
Clarksville
Saturday, May 6, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department requests public help locating Runaway Juvenile Keondre Velasquez
News

Clarksville Police Department requests public help locating Runaway Juvenile Keondre Velasquez

News Staff
By News Staff
Keondre Velasquez
Keondre Velasquez

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 13-year-old Keondre Velasquez, (Hispanic/black male). He was last seen on May 4th at around 9:30am at his residence on Lutz Lane.

Keondre is 5’2” tall, weighs approximately 175 pounds, and has short black hair and brown eyes. Keondre was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.


Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Lucas at 931.648.0656, ext. 5270.

Previous articleClarksville Police Department releases name of Victim from Madison Street Crash
Next articleAustin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts to hold Spring Performances
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online