Customs House Museum & Cultural Center to exhibit Works of Jammie Williams

Clarksville, TN – The Kimbrough Gallery of the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center celebrates paintings and sculptures by Middle Tennessee artist Jammie Williams. Williams has taught at Watkins College of Art and the Renaissance Center, and has exhibited throughout the Eastern United States.

He has sculpted several reliefs for the Country Music Association’s inductee plaques, which are on permanent display in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The Customs House Museum exhibition, Jammie Williams: Stories, Dreams and Visions, includes three figurative sculptures and twelve oil paintings.

Created in the style of magical realism, Williams invites the viewer into the narratives he has created with birds, children, small animals and deep forests. The detailed central characters in paintings such as Thunderhead and the self-portrait Searching Above are often framed out in abstracted landscapes, adding to the mystery in the artist’s storylines.

Williams says of his work: “My works are inspired by my personal memories, feelings and emotions. I work towards conveying moods, the expression of dreams, wonder and renewal by creating personal myths and narratives. This series of works shows an exploration of these ideas.

Cherished family photos, symbolic stories and personal icons provide the impetus. The result is an amalgamation of all these meaningful inspirations.

For many, the goal of creating art may be about interesting compositions, the effects of light and color or exploring sculptural form.

For me, it’s about responding to life, trying to understand myself and sometimes a form of catharsis.”

Jammie Williams: Stories, Dreams and Visions is on view through July 6th, 2023.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org