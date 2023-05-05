59.6 F
Clarksville
Saturday, May 6, 2023
Nashville Sounds, St. Paul Saints game Suspended due to Rain

Game to be resumed Saturday at 12:07pm.

Nashville Sounds game canceled due to rain.

Nashville SoundsSt. Paul, MN – The Nashville Sounds and St. Paul Saints were suspended tonight in the bottom of the third inning due to rain at CHS Field.

The Sounds were leading 3-2 at the time play was stopped.

The game will be resumed on Saturday, May 6th at 12:07pm CT and be a nine-inning game.

Saturday’s originally scheduled game between Nashville and St. Paul will be played 30 minutes after the conclusion of Friday’s suspended game and be seven innings.


