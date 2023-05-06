APSU Softball falls in Game 1, wins Game 2 against Jacksonville State Saturday at Cathi Maynard Park

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team exploded for a seven-run inning to break a 2-2 tie in the second game of its doubleheader versus Jacksonville State, Saturday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, to power its way to a 9-3 victory and earn a berth into next week’s ASUN Conference Championship Tournament, after dropping the first game, 9-0.

Game 1

Jacksonville State 9, Austin Peay 0

The Austin Peay State University (26-22, 12-12 ASUN) saw the Jacksonville State (30-20, 15-9 ASUN) jump in front with a run in the top of the first inning and extend that lead to 5-0 with twos run innings in the third and fourth innings, before pulling away with a four-run sixth to make it 9-0.

Austin Peay State University was limited to just five hits in the opener, led by Lexi Osowski-Anderson, who recorded two hits, while Megan Hodum, Kylie Campbell, and Macee Roberts had the other three hits in the contest.

Game 2

Austin Peay 9, Jacksonville State 3

With their possible post-season tournament berth on the line and tied 2-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, the APSU Govs bats exploded as they scored seven runs on six hits to go up 9-2, needing six outs to lockdown a spot in the postseason tournament.

Roberts would get the inning going with her third homer of the season, to put the APSU Govs ahead, 3-2, followed by back-to-back singles by Gabi Apiag and Kendyl Weinzapfel.

After the Gamecocks recorded the second out of the inning, their third baseman committed a throwing error on a ground ball by Emily Harkleroad allowing Apiag to score, making it 4-2.

The flood gates would open after that, with Hodum and pinch hitter Morgan McMahon following the miscue with back-to-back RBI singles.

Osowski-Anderson would then walk to load the bases, with Campbell being hit by a pitch to force in Hodum.

Roberts, who opened the inning with a home run, then knocked in two more runs with a double to straightaway center field to drive in the final two runs.

That would more than enough runs for Austin Peay State University starter Samantha Miener (5-8), as the sophomore limited the Gamecocks to three runs on four hits in the contest while walking two and striking out one.

Inside the Boxscore

Austin Peay State University has now reached their respective conference’s championship tournament for the fifth straight year.

Macee Roberts set her career single-game high with three hits in Game 2 while tying her career single-game high for RBIs, with three.

Morgan McMahon’s pinch-hit single was the APSU Govs’ 10th pinch-hit of the season, the most by an APSU squad in over 24 years.

With her walk in Game 2, Lexi Osowski-Anderson moved into a tie with Carol Gray (1987-90) for third place all-time for career base on balls, with 69.

The Game 2 win was Samantha Miener’s 10th career victory.

Macee Roberts extended her current hit streak to seven straight games.

Emily Harkleroad moved past Bailey Shorter (2018-22) for third place all-time in career games played, with 209.

The Austin Peay State University softball team will head down to DeLand, Florida, to open the ASUN Championship Tournament on Tuesday at 3:00pm at Patricia Wilson Field, as they face the tournament host Stetson. The APSU Govs enter the tournament as the #7-seed, while the Hatters are the #6-seed in the tournament.