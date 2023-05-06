78.9 F
Clarksville
Saturday, May 6, 2023
HomeNewsCity of Clarksville plants 50 new trees to public green space thanks...
News

City of Clarksville plants 50 new trees to public green space thanks to Tennessee Grant

News Staff
By News Staff
Trees planted on Swan Lake Golf Course along Dunbar Cave Road.
Trees planted on Swan Lake Golf Course along Dunbar Cave Road.

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville has received a major boost to its tree inventory thanks to 50 new trees planted on public properties by Building & Facilities Maintenance, Forestry Division.

Of the new trees, 30 were planted between Smith Trahern Mansion and Riverview Cemetery. They included 10 sugar maples, 10 northern red oaks, five eastern redbuds, and five flowering dogwoods.

Swan Lake Golf Course also received 20 new trees, planted primarily along holes 1-3, adjacent to Dunbar Cave Road. They included 15 bald cypress trees and five green giant arborvitae.


The new trees were purchased thanks to a matching grant funded through the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program in cooperation with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry.

“Not only are trees work horses that produce oxygen and mitigate stormwater for our city, they are also sanctuaries and a place to sit and reconnect with nature” said Clarksville City Forester Kathrine Killebrew. 

Previous articleRoxy Regional Theatre announces Cumberland Winds Jazz Combo to perform music from the Great American Songbook on May 20th
Next articleAustin Peay State University Graduating Seniors earn APSU’s most prestigious student awards
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online