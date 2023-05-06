Hilltop Supermarket kicked off 2023 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off Friday night

Clarksville, TN – The 2022 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off kickoff event at Hilltop Supermarket began Friday night, May 5th at 6:00pm and continued until 9:00pm. There was a great turnout for the event. It was cloudy and cool, but the forecasted rain held off making it a good night for a party.

“It was a good turnout. The weather kind of hurt us a little bit, but other than that, I couldn’t ask for any better,” stated Cody Jackson.

The BBQ Cook-Off is held yearly in honor of Dwayne Byard who passed away on June 23rd, 2015.

Bump City provided live music. Plenty of BBQ sandwiches, BBQ by the pound and ribs were available for purchase.

Mystic Muncies had a booth selling freeze-dried candy and snacks. They are wonderfully delicious. You can find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mysticmunchiestn

Everyone had a good time Friday night listening to fantastic music, eating BBQ, and socializing.

The BBQ Cook-Off contest will start on Saturday, May 6th at 10:00am. There are 22 teams in this year’s event. The judges are randomly picked from customers visiting Hilltop Supermarket. There will be BBQ available for purchase.

Judging will begin at 11:00am with the winners being announced sometime at or around 2:00pm. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three places in each category and a grand champion will be named.

“Everyone should come out Saturday and watch all the teams compete. The public can talk with all the barbecuers, ask questions, talk recipes or anything like that. It’s going to be a fun time,” Jackson said.

About Hilltop Supermarket

Hilltop Supermarket is located at 400 Highway 149, Clarksville TN. From Clarksville, you would take Hwy 48/13 south across the Cumberland River, turn right on Highway 149, and Hilltop Supermarket is located on the left at the top of the hill next to Freds. Hilltop Supermarket serves the grocery needs of the southern Montgomery County area.

Visit their website at: www.hilltopsupermarket.com.

